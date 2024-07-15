James C. Fanning, 92, of Clemson, South Carolina, died June 22, 2024.
“As a professor of chemistry, his joy in sharing his love of chemistry was unequaled.”—Rebecca Wiser, daughter
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Clemson University
Education: BS, chemistry, The Citadel, 1953; MS, chemistry, 1957, and PhD, chemistry, 1959, Georgia Institute of Technology
Survivors: Wife, Sybil Fanning; daughters, Liz Philpot, Kathy Fanning, and Rebecca Wiser; six grandchildren
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter