Obituary: J. David B. Smith

J. David B. Smith, 83, died April 26, 2023, in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
“Dave was born and raised in Peterhead, Scotland. He earned a BS in chemistry and PhD in polymer chemistry from University of Aberdeen. He was awarded a Fulbright Program fellowship to Syracuse University. He was then recruited by Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh. During his career, he obtained 140 patents on electrical insulation of large motor and turbine generators and plastic electrical insulation for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. Dave retired in 2003 and provided consulting work for Siemens for 10 years. In 2018, he was honored with a 50-year ACS membership award and always read C&EN.”—Alison Smith, daughter
Most recent title: Senior scientist, Siemens Westinghouse
Education: BS, chemistry, 1962, and PhD, polymer chemistry, 1965, University of Aberdeen
Survivors: Wife, Paula; son, J.D. Bryan; daughter, Alison; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter