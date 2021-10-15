Obituary: James H. Babler

James H. Babler, 76, died May 2 in Chicago.
“Dr. Babler was a professor of organic chemistry for more than 40 years, pursuing research related to the manufacture of various chemicals that resulted in 75 published articles and numerous patents. He utilized the royalties from the licensed patents to sponsor student scholarships through his Babler Needs-Based Chemistry Scholarship. Dr. Babler taught organic chemistry to more than 17,000 undergraduate biology and chemistry majors, many of whom went on to medical and dental school. Jim was well known for his humor, distinctive way of speaking, and evocative presentation style. Countless alumni remember the positive impact Jim had in their careers.”—Maribeth Babler, sister
Most recent title: Professor of organic chemistry, Loyola University Chicago
Education: BS, chemistry, Loyola University Chicago, 1966; PhD, organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1971
Survivors: Sisters, Maribeth, Pamela, and Susan Powers
