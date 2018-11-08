Obituary: Margareta Lambert﻿﻿﻿﻿

Margareta Lambert, 97, died on May 3 in Louisville, Colo.
“Margareta was an avid skier and sportswoman. She was well known as a competitor, having been to the world finals of the senior games in various sports. She took early retirement in Colorado to pursue her outdoor life. She emigrated from Sweden to work for Panogen and then Morton Salt in Chicago before her retirement.”—Peter Heineman, son
Most recent affiliation: Nor-Am Chemical
Education: B.S., agricultural chemistry, Royal Technical University of Sweden, 1943
Survivors: Son, Peter Heineman
