Obituary: Martin J. O’Donnell

Martin J. O’Donnell, 77, died Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis.
“I remember first meeting Marty in his lab and his hand was bandaged up from shoving a glass tube through a rubber stopper (those were the old days), and deciding he really did need to spend more time in the library and less time in the lab.”—Robin Polt, undergraduate advisee at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, 1978–82
Most recent title: Chancellor’s Professor Emeritus, Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Iowa, 1968; PhD, organic chemistry, Yale University, 1973
Survivors: Wife, Kitty; children, Patrick, Michael, and Kathleen; six grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter