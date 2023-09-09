Obituary: Paul H. L. Walter

Paul H. L. Walter, 88, died June 25, 2023, in Savannah, Georgia.
“Themes that governed Paul’s life: we are ‘called’; we are responsible for keeping God’s creation ‘very good’; our faith is centered on love.”—the Walter family
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry emeritus, Skidmore College
Education: BS, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1956; PhD, chemistry, University of Kansas, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Grace; daughters, Katherine and Marjorie; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter
