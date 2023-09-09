Obituary: Ray D. Taylor

Ray D. Taylor, 92, died April 18, 2023, in Cincinnati.
“My father marveled at the longevity of the chemists in the obituary section of C&EN. He attributed it to intellectual curiosity. He regaled his children with scientific information about the chemistry and physics of the world around us all our lives. He will be missed.”—Catharin Taylor, daughter
Most recent title: Manager, specialty chemicals research and development, BFGoodrich
Education: PhD, chemistry, Oklahoma State University, 1954
Survivors: Sons, Michael and Daniel; daughters, Regina, Mariellen, Catharin, and Deirdre
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter