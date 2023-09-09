Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard D. O’Brien

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
September 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 30
Richard D. O'Brien
Credit: University of Massachusetts Amherst
Richard D. O'Brien

Richard D. O’Brien, 93, died May 19, 2023, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“Richard was the Schwartz Professor of Biology and Society at Cornell University, he co-authored the book Life on Earth, and founded the journal Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology. His honors included the American Chemical Society’s International Award for Pesticide Chemistry, fellow of the American Association for the Achievement of Science, and Guggenheim Fellowship. During his remarkable life spanning nearly 94 years, Richard’s brilliant mind, kindness, and curiosity were an inspiration to all who had the good fortune of knowing him. Even those who did not were touched by his many significant contributions to education, science, and the arts.”—Susan Whitbourne O’Brien, wife

Most recent title: Provost, chancellor, and chair of biochemistry and molecular biology, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Education: BS, chemistry, Reading College (UK), 1950; PhD, chemistry, 1954, and BA, general arts, 1956, University of Western Ontario

Survivors: Spouse, Susan Whitbourne O’Brien; daughters, Stacey Whitbourne and Jennifer

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

