Obituary: Richard D. O’Brien

Richard D. O’Brien, 93, died May 19, 2023, in Framingham, Massachusetts.
“Richard was the Schwartz Professor of Biology and Society at Cornell University, he co-authored the book Life on Earth, and founded the journal Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology. His honors included the American Chemical Society’s International Award for Pesticide Chemistry, fellow of the American Association for the Achievement of Science, and Guggenheim Fellowship. During his remarkable life spanning nearly 94 years, Richard’s brilliant mind, kindness, and curiosity were an inspiration to all who had the good fortune of knowing him. Even those who did not were touched by his many significant contributions to education, science, and the arts.”—Susan Whitbourne O’Brien, wife
Most recent title: Provost, chancellor, and chair of biochemistry and molecular biology, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Education: BS, chemistry, Reading College (UK), 1950; PhD, chemistry, 1954, and BA, general arts, 1956, University of Western Ontario
Survivors: Spouse, Susan Whitbourne O’Brien; daughters, Stacey Whitbourne and Jennifer
