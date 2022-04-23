Obituary: Wilbert J. Robertson Jr.

Wilbert J. Robertson Jr., 93, died Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
“Wil loved his family, dogs (especially Irish setters), limericks, and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” He had a dry sense of humor that hid a generous heart and ferocious intelligence. “Think!” was one of his favorite exhortations, and he did not suffer fools, gladly or otherwise. He was an avid photographer and could fix anything. Wil loved figuring out what made things work, and he loved saving money by keeping them working. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Chemistry was good to him; he met his wife-to-be in the chemistry lab he taught at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.”—Helen Robertson, daughter
Most recent title: Research chemist, Kerr-McGee
Education: BS, inorganic chemistry, George Washington University; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1955
Survivors: Wife, Caroline; children, Charles, Helen, Paul, and Susan; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
