Obituaries

Obituary: Zaven S. Ariyan

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
September 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 30
Zaven S. Ariyan
Credit: Courtesy of Lynda Ariyan
Zaven S. Ariyan

Zaven S. Ariyan, 89, died June 12, 2023, in Westwood, New Jersey.

“In 1964, Zaven emigrated from the UK to the US for a postdoc at the University of Southern California. He then went into industry, eventually becoming vice president at Fairmount Chemical Company. After retirement, he spent 10 years as an adjunct professor of chemistry at New Jersey Institute of Technology, retiring for a second time in 2011. He had 22 US patents, several foreign patents, and authored or coauthored 30 scientific publications. In 2014, Zaven received an award from the American Chemical Society North Jersey Section for his lifelong contributions to the world of chemistry. He enjoyed classical music and oil painting.”—Lynda Ariyan, daughter

Most recent title: Adjunct professor of chemistry, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Education: BS, chemistry and biology, 1958, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1964, University of London

Survivors: Wife, Janet; children, Wendy, Lynda, and Gregory; two granddaughters

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

