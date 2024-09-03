Theodore Mill, 92, of Palo Alto, California, died Sept. 19, 2023.
“Ted’s pioneering research in oxidation chemistry led to better understanding of how sunlight degrades organic compounds in natural waters. This research was instrumental in providing guidelines for identifying potentially harmful chemicals before introduction to the environment and for regulating their use. These methods were adopted by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Union and remain the principal means of safeguarding against introduction of harmful chemicals. Ted also researched how vitamin E traps radicals in biomembranes and how these membranes affect radical reactivity, thereby advancing our knowledge of the role of free radicals in heart and aging diseases.”—Jan Mill, wife
Most recent title: Senior scientist, SRI International
Education: BS, chemistry, Wayne State University, 1953; PhD, chemistry, University of Washington, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Jan Mill; children, Suesan Larsen and Alec Mill; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son Jeff Mill.
