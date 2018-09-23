Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

India prohibits 328 fixed-drug combination pharmaceutical products

Court allows continued sales of existing stock

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
September 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

India prohibited the manufacture, sale, or distribution of 328 pharmaceutical products containing combinations of drugs earlier this month. The Delhi High Court has now allowed sale and distribution of existing stock while the ban is challenged.

The government had banned the products in a notification issued Sept. 12, saying that they did not serve any therapeutic purpose. In a report issued in May, the country’s Drugs Technical Advisory Board called the combinations “irrational” and said they should be prohibited for posing risks to health.

Several combination product manufacturers are fighting the ban in court. They include Piramal Enterprises, which combines acetaminophen, propyphenazone, and caffeine into Saridon for headaches; Juggat Pharma, which markets the same combination as Dart for pain; and GlaxoSmithKline, which combines chlorpheniramine and dextromethorphan into Piriton for coughing.

The government already tried to ban many of these combinations in 2016. At that time, India’s Supreme Court asked the Drugs Technical Advisory Board to review the products and their justifications for use.

The All India Drug Action Network applauded the Drugs Technical Advisory Board’s conclusions. “It reinforces our constant demand for approval, and use, of only rational medicines in India,” the group, which advocates for equitable access to health care and medicines, said in a July statement. “Rationality needs to be demonstrated by safety, efficacy and therapeutic justification.”

The next hearing by the Delhi High Court is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Update

Because of an editing error, this story initially misidentified the courts involved in the case. It was corrected on Sept. 24, 2018.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
India sets up panel to assist launch and pricing of new drugs
U.S. FDA targets illegal online drug sales
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. and EU to share pharma inspection reports

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE