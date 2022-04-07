Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

Boron clusters carry molecules into cells

Inorganic molecules use a novel mechanism to ferry cargo across membranes

by Bethany Halford
April 7, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Until recently, scientists thought that transporting certain molecules across biological membranes required an amphiphilic carrier: a material that contains both greasy and charged regions, like the lipid nanoparticles that escort the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines into cells. Upending that thinking, researchers have demonstrated that anionic boron clusters such as B12Br122- can transport a wide range of molecules across biological membranes.

Scheme showing how a boron cluster can transport a peptide across a biologicial membrane.
Credit: Nature
A boron cluster (brown) ferries a peptide (blue and white) across a cell membrane using a superchaotropic mechanism.

Observing these boron clusters, which are anionic and inorganic, carry molecular cargo across cell membranes was surprising, says University of Santiago de Compostela’s Javier Montenegro, who led the research with Jacobs University Bremen’s Werner M. Nau. But, Montenegro says, “the most striking thing here is that they are transporting cargo by a completely different mechanism” than the one amphiphiles use.

Instead of mimicking the chemical features of biological barriers, as amphiphiles do, the boron clusters are superchaotropic, which means they create chaos in water’s hydrogen bonding network. The boron clusters break up the layer of water that surrounds charged molecules and that prevents them from entering cells. The clusters then escort those molecules across the membrane and release them, because the superchaotropic interaction is reversible (shown). The researchers used B12Br122- to deliver small bioactive molecules into cells (Nature 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04413-w).

Alexander M. Spokoyny, a University of California, Los Angeles, chemist who studies clusters, calls the work a fundamentally new route for delivering cargo into cells. “This is a very exciting and powerful strategy that will likely be adopted by many in the field,” he says in an email.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Temperature- Or pH-Guided Protein Self-Assembly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dendrimersomes Debut
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE