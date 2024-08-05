GSK to partner with Flagship Pioneering

GSK is partnering with venture firm Flagship Pioneering in a multipronged effort to develop up to 10 new medicines and vaccines. The two firms are providing $150 million collectively up front. GSK agreed to pay Flagship and any portfolio companies that enter the arrangement up to $720 million in additional development and milestone payments. The collaboration stems from Flagship’s Pioneering Medicines initiative, which has spearheaded partnerships with Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
