Novo Nordisk looks to Flagship Pioneering start-up for next weight-loss play

Following the massive success of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk is tapping Flagship Pioneering–backed molecular-mimicry start-up Metaphore Biotechnologies for its next suite of weight-loss drugs. Novo will pay up to $600 million for Metaphore to discover and finish preclinical development of up to two multitarget weight-loss medicines, after which point the Danish firm will take over clinical development and commercialization. The firms did not disclose additional details as to the drug targets. Venture firm Flagship launched Metaphore 1 year ago to mimic pharmacophores to go after biological targets that have so far been difficult to drug.
