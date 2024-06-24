Ascidian to ‘rewrite’ RNA for Roche

Roche has tapped the biotech start-up Ascidian Therapeutics to discover and develop RNA exon–editing medicines. Ascidian “rewrites” RNA by editing exons, parts of genes that form the nucleic acid, with the goal of fixing genetic mutations that cause diseases. Roche will pay Ascidian $42 million up front and a potential $1.8 billion in milestone payments to create such medicines for undisclosed neurological targets.
