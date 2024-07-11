Exsilio launches for messenger RNA genomic medicine

Exsilio Therapeutics has launched with $82 million in series A funding. Exsilio uses lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA (mRNA) to integrate whole corrective genes into “safe harbors” in the genome.The firm will deploy the funds to further develop the platform and establish a presence in Boston. It is also seeking a replacement for interim CEO Tal Zaks, the former chief medical officer of Moderna.
