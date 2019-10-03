Tenaya Therapeutics raises $92 million in series B financing

Tenaya Therapeutics, a start-up with six academic cofounders from the Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern, has raised $92 million in series B financing. Tenaya is developing gene therapies for rare genetic heart conditions, as well as a gene therapy that uses a cocktail of transcription factors to convert fibroblasts into heart muscle cells after a heart attack. It is also using patient-derived cells to screen for small molecules that can treat genetic heart diseases.
