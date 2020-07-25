Gilead invests in cancer immunology-focused Tizona

Gilead Sciences is paying $300 million for a 49.9% stake in San Francisco–based Tizona Therapeutics. The centerpiece of the deal is TTX-080, an antibody that targets the immune checkpoint protein HLA-G; it is expected to begin clinical studies in solid cancers this quarter. Gilead can acquire the rest of the firm for up to $1.25 billion after seeing data from Phase Ib studies. The deal does not include TTX-030, an anti-CD39 antibody that Tizona licensed to AbbVie for $105 million last year.
