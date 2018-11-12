Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Electrochemistry could explain Mars’s organics﻿﻿﻿﻿

Brines and metal-rich minerals could reduce CO2 to make alcohols and more

by Sam Lemonick
November 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A microscope image of a rock.
Credit: Andrew Steele
As shown in this slice of a martian meteorite, titano-magnetite (a) and pyrite (b) minerals sandwiching cracks (c) filled with brine could electrochemically reduce CO2 to organic molecules.

Scientists have identified aliphatic and aromatic organic molecules on the surface of Mars and in martian meteorites. The source of these molecules is unknown, but some scientists suggest they formed during meteorite impacts or through geological processes. Now one team proposes a novel explanation: As salty liquids flowed through microscopic fissures in metal-rich minerals on the red planet, electrochemical reduction of carbon dioxide (ERC) generated the small organic molecules (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat5118). Chemists are intrigued by the mechanism, but some say they want to see more evidence that the reactions are plausible.

Andrew Steele of the Carnegie Institution for Science had been studying martian organics when he noticed signs of corrosion in meteorites in which the organic molecules had been found. The corrosion made him wonder if an electrochemical process could have created the molecules. That led him to ERC, a process that chemists have used in which an electrochemical potential drives reduction of CO2 to yield CO and simple organics.

Steele and his colleagues propose that neighboring micrometer-thick layers of iron-rich and iron-poor minerals could act as electrodes in a sort of galvanic cell. Brine moving through cracks between the two would serve as the electrolyte. At low pH, Steele says, electrochemical reactions could reduce CO2 in the brine to make organic molecules like methane and formate.

“This inspiring study shows how materials complexity can translate into very interesting localized reaction conditions,” electrochemist Frank Marken of the University of Bath says. But he and others are skeptical that the proposed system has enough energy to reduce CO2 and suggest another source, such as light, might be needed.

Steele says he’s working to replicate the system in a lab. But he explains that electrical potentials can increase dramatically in nanoscale galvanic cells, potentially providing the energy needed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent molecules catalyze surface reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbonates hint at liquid water on Ceres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Airborne Mineral Dust Is Key To Cirrus Cloud Creation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE