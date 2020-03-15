Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

H3O may explain the irregular magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune

Models predict an ‘alloy’ of H and O is a metallic fluid in the ice giants’ interior

by Sam Lemonick
March 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Photograph of Neptune
Credit: NASA/JPL
An inner layer of H3O could explain Neptune's unusual magnetic field.

Unlike other planets in our solar system, Uranus and Venus have asymmetrical magnetic fields that are not aligned with their north-south axes. Most planets' magnetic fields are created by their spinning metallic cores. Scientists have hypothesized that the ice giants’ irregular fields might result from an additional shell of metallic liquid moving around their cores, but they had little evidence about what that shell might be. New simulations suggest that H3O could exist as a metallic fluid at the temperatures and pressures found inside these planets (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2020, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1921811117). Russell Hemley of the University of Illinois at Chicago modeled the behavior of hydrogen and oxygen at a range of conditions similar to those in the planets’ interiors and found stable solid and liquid forms of H3O that others had overlooked.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid, gas, liquid . . . hexatic phase?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists make superionic ice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamonds expose deep-Earth chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE