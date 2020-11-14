Siemens to buy computational chemistry firm Culgi

The engineering giant Siemens will acquire Culgi, a 21-year-old computational chemistry company, for an undisclosed sum. Culgi’s quantum and molecular modeling technology will become part of Siemen’s Xcelerator software portfolio, which it markets to customers including chemical and materials science companies. Siemens says the soft-matter-simulation capacity the purchase will bring is useful to the advanced materials industry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter