Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Geochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Pore strip

by Alexandra Taylor
September 11, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Credit: Mark Goodman

Coal contains pores that can serve as a refuge for adsorbed methane. If the gas escapes during mining, it can cause explosions, so safety measures such as ventilation are key. This thin section of coal, shown at 100× magnification, demonstrates the material’s porosity. Mark Goodman, a retired Merck analytical chemist, received the coal along with several other rock samples from a geologist friend. He mounted the coal sample on a slide with epoxy and sanded it down until it was thin enough to allow light to shine through.

Submitted by Mark Goodman

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Polyester made from coal? China is betting on it

From coal, a new source of rare earths

Trump drops, replaces Obama-era regulations to cut coal CO2 emission

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Black sand
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Big orange
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Superhydrophic ‘flowers’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE