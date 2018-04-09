China, U.S. will likely compete for 11 minerals, study says

Fuel has been the source of many past resource conflicts, but future wars may result from competition for minerals used in high-tech devices, especially those important for national security. Researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Minerals Information Center looked at what minerals are currently imported by the U.S. and China to find out which may spur competition between the countries (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci.USA 2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1717152115). The U.S. relies on net imports for 24 of 42 nonfuel minerals while China relies on imports for 19.
Conflict will most likely arise over these 11 minerals, which are in demand by both countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter