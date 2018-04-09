Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Geochemistry

China, U.S. will likely compete for 11 minerals, study says

by Andrea Widener
April 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Fuel has been the source of many past resource conflicts, but future wars may result from competition for minerals used in high-tech devices, especially those important for national security. Researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Minerals Information Center looked at what minerals are currently imported by the U.S. and China to find out which may spur competition between the countries (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci.USA 2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1717152115). The U.S. relies on net imports for 24 of 42 nonfuel minerals while China relies on imports for 19.

Conflict will most likely arise over these 11 minerals, which are in demand by both countries.

    Chromium

    Lithium

    Manganese

    Niobium

    Platinum

    Palladium

    Rhodium

    Rhenium

    Tantalum

    Titanium

    Zirconium

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huge growth in petrochemical production predicted
Global energy markets in turmoil, International Energy Agency says
Investment in materials R&D could reap diverse benefits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE