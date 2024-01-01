Technical Professionals
Chemical technical professionals (CTPs)—those who use chemistry-related skills and expertise in their careers but do not have a bachelor’s degree—are vital parts of the chemistry workforce. As older generations retire, there is a growing need for CTPs to support research and manufacturing activities across industry, academia, and government.
This report explores the current state of the chemical technical workforce and efforts to train the CTPs of tomorrow. It also shares stories of the many initiatives designed to attract talent to the chemical technical workforce.
- Why there is a growing need for CTPs
- How the ACS is working to support the next generation of CTPs
- Success stories from training programs and individual technicians