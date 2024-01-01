world
Climate change and agriculture are inextricably linked. Modern agriculture feeds the world’s 7.8 billion people. At the same time, it clears forests, destroying a sink for carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas. It requires nitrogen fertilizer, which is produced by an energy-intensive chemical reaction that emits more carbon dioxide globally than any other industrial production process for a chemical. As Earth warms, changes in temperature and rainfall patterns yield leaner harvests.
Inside this Discovery Report, you’ll learn about start-ups producing cocktails of beneficial microbes to help crops tolerate dry, nutrient-deficient soils. You’ll read about meat substitutes that require less land and water than livestock, pheromone-based pest control, and more.