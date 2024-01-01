solve
world
hunger?
World hunger is a tragedy. Millions of people die yearly from starvation, and tens of millions of children suffer from malnutrition and stunting. More concerning is the increase in world hunger caused by supply chain shocks, armed conflict, and climate change.
While the state of global food security is worrying, researchers, scientists, and engineers are developing solutions to this crisis. The American Chemical Society brought together a selection of these experts at the “Zero Hunger Summit” to discuss trends, opportunities, and challenges in the fields of sustainable agriculture and food waste. This report shares key themes and insights from this event.
- How chemistry and engineering are helping agriculture adapt to climate change
- Innovations that preserve food quality and reduce food waste
- Recommendations of how scientists and engineers can support the fight against world hunger