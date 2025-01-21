bringing

chemistry

tolife

about the

C&EN’s Talented 12 program identifies and celebrates early-career chemists working in academia, industry, and government, who are just beginning to put their innovative and transformative ideas into practice.

Being recognized can serve as a launching pad for the Talented 12 to gain recognition for their ideas, find funding and collaborators, and become the leaders of the future.

Read past T12 issues
When making your nomination, please consider:

Excellence in chemistry

The Talented 12 feature aims to highlight early-career researchers who conduct groundbreaking work in the molecular sciences. We seek nominees who are using chemistry to take on global challenges. Please use the nomination form to explain how the candidate’s work will have a broad impact on a pressing problem.

Age

Nominees should be age 42 or below and taking risks in the early stages of their career. Academic candidates should not yet have attained a permanent professorship (called pre-tenure in the U.S.), and government or industry scientists should be less than a decade out from their postdoctoral position. Extraordinary grad students and postdocs will be considered.

Diversity

We seek a diverse mix of candidates from all over the world and with different types of backgrounds. Nominees should also come from different types of affiliations (academia/government labs/industry) and scientific disciplines (organic/inorganic/physical chemistry/etc.).

Submit a nomination
chemistry

influencers

oftomorrow

The Class of 2024

is a group of path-paving young scientists tackling the world’s toughest problems with clever chemistry. To tackle big global problems, this group of early-career researchers is digging into the details of nuclear fuel storage, battery electrolytes, nucleic acid function, and microplastics in the human body.

Chibueze Amanchukwu

Ahmed Badran

Rachel Carter

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

Samantha M. Gateman

Alisha Jones

Outi Keinänen

Sarah Lovelock

Jesus Moreno

Nako Nakatsuka

Michael Skinnider

Julian West

Meet C&EN’s Talented 12 for 2024
Hosea Nelson,
professor of chemistry, Caltech
Talented 12 Class of 2015
Hosea Nelson

There’s a lot of talent around. Having enough role models out there to pull more people into our field is a good thing.

- Hosea Nelson
Watch full video
Evelyn Auyeung,
research scientist, Dow
Talented 12 Class of 2023
Evelyn Auyeung

I was interested in how to solve real world problems on an industrial scale.

- Evelyn Auyeung
Watch full video
Susannah Cox,
research scientist, Corteva Agriscience
Talented 12 Class of 2023
Susannah Cox

There’s a lot of science behind everything that you’re seeing out in the world.

- Susannah Cox
Watch full video
T12

Symposium 2024 Photo1
A sign points the way to the 2024 Talented 12 symposium
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo2
Outside the 2024 Talented 12 symposium
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo3
Frances Arnold, Chemistry Nobel Laureate and Caltech professor, gives the keynote address at the 2024 Talented 12 symposium
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo4
Julian West, part of the Talented 12 class of 2024, speaks at the symposium
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo5
C&EN editor-in-chief Nick Ishmael Perkins (left) and Frances Arnold
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo6
Members of the Talented 12 class of 2024 and keynote speaker Frances Arnold (right)
Photo Credit: C&EN
Symposium 2024 Photo7
The reception for the Talented 12 class of 2024
Photo Credit: C&EN

Join the the newest class of Talented 12 talk about the motivation behind their research and the journeys that have brought them to this stage in their career.

Registration will open in Spring 2025

