C&EN’s Talented 12 program identifies and celebrates early-career chemists working in academia, industry, and government, who are just beginning to put their innovative and transformative ideas into practice.
Being recognized can serve as a launching pad for the Talented 12 to gain recognition for their ideas, find funding and collaborators, and become the leaders of the future.
The Talented 12 feature aims to highlight early-career researchers who conduct groundbreaking work in the molecular sciences. We seek nominees who are using chemistry to take on global challenges. Please use the nomination form to explain how the candidate’s work will have a broad impact on a pressing problem.
Nominees should be age 42 or below and taking risks in the early stages of their career. Academic candidates should not yet have attained a permanent professorship (called pre-tenure in the U.S.), and government or industry scientists should be less than a decade out from their postdoctoral position. Extraordinary grad students and postdocs will be considered.
We seek a diverse mix of candidates from all over the world and with different types of backgrounds. Nominees should also come from different types of affiliations (academia/government labs/industry) and scientific disciplines (organic/inorganic/physical chemistry/etc.).
is a group of path-paving young scientists tackling the world’s toughest problems with clever chemistry. To tackle big global problems, this group of early-career researchers is digging into the details of nuclear fuel storage, battery electrolytes, nucleic acid function, and microplastics in the human body.
