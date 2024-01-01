BMW engine components are meticulously cleaned and measured before a car can race down the Autobahn. The cleaning process, while effective, produces 10 liters of contaminated solvents per day.
That’s where rotary evaporators come in. The research team at BMW uses a rotary evaporator for solvent collection, which and can quickly distill 30-L batches of contaminated cleaning solvents. With contaminants and dirt left behind in the evaporator bulb, the recovered solvents are clean and pure, ready to be reused or recycled to meet BMW’s sustainability goals.
