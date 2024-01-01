Freelance social media editor at C&EN

Overview: C&EN

C&EN (Chemical & Engineering News) produces authoritative, award-winning journalism from around the world of chemistry, including research, education, industry, funding, and regulatory policy. It is published by the American Chemical Society (ACS), the world’s largest scientific society dedicated to a single discipline, and is widely considered one of the major benefits of membership. C&EN’s weekly magazine reaches approximately 152,000 members of ACS, and its website receives more than 13 million page views per year.

C&EN is looking for a freelance social media editor who will work closely with our social media team to enhance our brand and build strong online communities through our various social media platforms.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with C&EN’s social media team team, under the supervision of the Senior Audience Engagement Editor, to develop social media campaigns that support community engagement and promotion of editorial content

Monitor C&EN’s social media accounts, execute campaigns, and engage with users across different social media platforms

(Optional) Pitch and write news stories and profiles

What you’ll bring:

A college degree in chemistry or a related scientific field

Strong knowledge and understanding of various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Demonstrated excellence as a science communicator with a nose for news

Experience writing for a broad audience

Expected time commitment:

The freelance social media editor is expected to work an average of 10 hours per week with the possibility of working up to 20 hours per week during major social media campaigns or when other team members are on vacation. Must be available for shifts of 9am-1pm or 1pm-5pm ET during the workweek and 1-2 hours availability over the weekend is preferred.

Compensation:

$20 per hour

About working at C&EN:

ACS believes in the strength of diversity in all its forms, because inclusion of and respect for diverse people, experiences, and ideas lead to superior solutions to world challenges and advance chemistry as a global, multidisciplinary science. In turn, C&EN believes that to meet its mission to be the world’s go-to source of news about chemistry, our reporting and our newsroom must include diverse perspectives. Therefore, we strongly encourage people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and members of other historically marginalized communities in the chemical sciences to apply.

How to apply:

Please send a résumé to d_reeser@acs.org with the subject line “Application for freelance social media editor at C&EN”. Must include a list of links to social media channels you currently manage. If chosen for an interview, the applicant may also be asked to complete a short assignment.