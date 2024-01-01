The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Seeking freelancers for an issue celebrating Black chemists and chemical engineers

Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN) seeks freelancers to write profiles for a special issue that will celebrate trailblazing Black chemists and chemical engineers.

This double issue, to publish next February, is being assembled with the help of a Black guest editor who is a chemist, and will celebrate ~20 Black scientists at different career levels working in the United States. The issue will be written and illustrated by Black journalists, communicators, and artists.

C&EN is an online publication and weekly print magazine published by the American Chemical Society, a nonprofit scientific organization. Our print circulation is about 150,000. We cover all areas of chemistry, from vaccine development to climate change to catalysis.

Freelancers will contribute 1 or 2 profiles, each 1-2 pages long, highlighting the life, research, and accomplishments of a trailblazing Black chemist or chemical engineer. These pieces will be paid at our usual print magazine feature rates, which are highly competitive. Writers will need to interview the profilee as well as others working in their field who can comment on the importance of their work and help fill in who they are as a person.

Writers will also need to go through a few rounds of edits and in some cases help gather art. Assignments will be made in early December and first drafts will be due in January. We will provide more details when commissioning. Reach out soon--we will begin commissioning in late Nov.

Experience with science journalism is preferred. However, we welcome journalists who simply love to write profiles to get in touch—you may also be a great fit for this assignment. Please email Katie Bourzac at k_bourzac@acs.org if interested. Please include links to a few clips and introduce yourself. Include a resume if you wish.