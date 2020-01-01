Corinna Wu, Senior Editor, Content Partnerships

Phone: (510) 768-7657

Corinna Wu has worked as a science journalist for more than two decades. She started her career as a reporter-researcher at U.S. News & World Report, became a staff writer at Science News, and then produced the radio show Science Update. She earned a B.A. in chemistry from Swarthmore College, an M.S. in materials science & engineering from Stanford University, and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. In 2005-06, she was a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT. She now edits news and features for C&EN from her home in Oakland, Calif.