Natalia Bokhari, Digital Advertising Operations Manager

Phone: 202-872-4408

E-Mail: n_bokhari@acs.org

Natalia joined C&EN Media Group in 2013 to manage our lead generation and digital programs, making them the highly successful programs they are today. Natalia works closely with clients to brainstorm unique ideas for their content through integrated marketing campaigns that include digital advertising, print ads, whitepapers, quizzes, social media campaigns, and more. Her insight and knowledge of the media landscape has helped us deliver successful campaigns for our clients – delivering KPIs well beyond their run dates.