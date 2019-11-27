Chemistry in Pictures: Aurora

Lewis acid strength, aka the alacrity with which a chemical species accepts electrons, is an important factor in the way that the compound will react. But unlike Brønsted acidity, the ability of an acid to donate a proton, Lewis acidity is difficult to measure quantitatively. The bright green glow of a fluorescent dithienophosphole probe being developed at York University, here shown diffusing into dichloromethane, may give chemists a simple, bench-accessible handle on this important facet of acid-base chemistry.
Submitted by Andryj Borys, @AndryjBorys. Read the papers: Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2019.03.022; Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2019.05.019.
