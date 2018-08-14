Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal light bulb﻿

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 14, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A photo of a yellow solid in a round bottom flask. The overall assembly resembles a light bulb.

Ashraf Aboelela, a research fellow in the lab of Michael Kelso at the University of Wollongong, is developing analogues of amiloride, a diuretic used to treat high blood pressure and other conditions. The molecule also can interact with several other biological targets. After this particular amiloride derivative was purified, it formed a thin layer lining a round-bottom flask. While Aboelela removed residual solvent under high vacuum, the fluorescent yellow compound expanded within the flask to form fine sheets and filaments that mimicked the look of a vintage light bulb.

Submitted by Ashraf Aboelela, Research Fellow at the School of Chemistry, University of Wollongong

To read the related paper, check out J. Med. Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.8b00838.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Making biodegradable batteries out of silk

Chemistry in Pictures: Faux ice floes

Learning lessons from Vegemite and lessons learned from mercury﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trypophilia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fuzz ball
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A very dry surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE