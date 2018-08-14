Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal light bulb﻿

Ashraf Aboelela, a research fellow in the lab of Michael Kelso at the University of Wollongong, is developing analogues of amiloride, a diuretic used to treat high blood pressure and other conditions. The molecule also can interact with several other biological targets. After this particular amiloride derivative was purified, it formed a thin layer lining a round-bottom flask. While Aboelela removed residual solvent under high vacuum, the fluorescent yellow compound expanded within the flask to form fine sheets and filaments that mimicked the look of a vintage light bulb.
Submitted by Ashraf Aboelela, Research Fellow at the School of Chemistry, University of Wollongong
To read the related paper, check out J. Med. Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.8b00838.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter