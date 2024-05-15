Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal stars

Formed by the overnight evaporation of solvent, these jewel-like crystals bordered by concentric rings reminded Matthew Donahue of The Starry Night, a famous 19th-century painting by Vincent van Gogh. Donahue is an associate professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. His group researches strategies for making bioactive organic molecules with nitrogen-containing rings. The material that formed these crystals is a type of compound known as a tetradentate ligand. The researchers designed the ligand as part of a catalyst for facilitating cyclization reactions, specifically for constructing piperidine rings. Donahue and his team are working on determining which metal will work best with the ligand to get the reactivity they need.
Credit: Matthew Donahue. Follow him on X at @donahuegroup.
