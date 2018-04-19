Chemistry in Pictures: Disco DOM

All natural waters contain dissolved organic matter (DOM), but the chemical nature of the substance is still unresolved. Oskar Jönsson of the Environmental Chemistry Group at ETH Zurich uses this rotary photo reactor to study DOM’s production of reactive oxygen species when irradiated by sunlight. This process contributes to the breakdown of pollutants and plays a part in the carbon cycle. One of Jönsson’s colleagues presented parts of the work at the ACS national meeting in New Orleans in March.
Credit: Oskar Jönsson (@OskarJuliett), Environmental Chemistry Group/ETH Zürich/ezgif.com
