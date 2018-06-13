Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Fireworks in a flask

by Manny Morone
June 13, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A view down the neck of a round-bottom flask that contains several shiny, small branched crystals.
Credit: Nikhil Gaikwad

Peering down the neck of a round-bottom flask reveals crystals that look like the finale of a firework show spreading across a night sky. Nikhil Gaikwad, a research scholar at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Hyderabad, came across these crystals of a chlorinated pyrrolopyrimidine while synthesizing potential anticancer agents. He generally uses dichloromethane to crystallize and purify his compounds after a chlorination reaction, but this time, Gaikwad decided to use chloroform. Instead of getting the usual needle-shape crystals, he was surprised to find these branching starbursts.

Submitted by Nikhil Gaikwad. See more of his chemistry photos on Instagram (@niksphotos9).

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Tornado in a flask

“Crystal Landscape”

Mirror, mirror in the flask.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Snow globe synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE