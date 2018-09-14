Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Homer’s donut

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 14, 2018
A pink toroid has formed in a round-bottom flask.

Robert Pipal works on cross-coupling methods—reactions that fuse two molecules--in David MacMillan’s lab at Princeton University. When isolating the product of a reductive amination between an amine and an aldehyde, he placed the pink, oily substance under high vacuum to remove the last traces of solvent. “The pink oil surrounding the round bottom flask kind of exploded into a pink donut,” he says. Next up? Figure out why it’s pink. “I believe the light pink color is due to a colored trace impurity, but I’m not exactly sure what the impurity is.”

Credit: Robert Pipal/@MacMillan_Lab

