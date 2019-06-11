Presenting the first almost*-all-natural 3-D structure of d-(+)-limonene. Mai-vy Nguyen assembled this thematic representation of the dominant component of citrus oil while a student in the Drexel University lab of Anthony Addison. For the structure, Nguyen used lemons as the carbons and potatoes as the hydrogens. Why potatoes? The team wanted something pale because crystal structures normally depict hydrogen atoms as white spheres. “Another reason is that the potatoes are firmer, whereas berries are softer and wouldn’t hold as well,” Addison says. “They were also more expensive.”
