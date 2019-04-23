Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: When your flask looks more like a petri dish

by Manny Morone
April 23, 2019
Credit: Nuray Altinolcek

While evaporating the solvent from her reaction product, Nuray Altinolcek saw these circular crystals, which reminded her of bacterial colonies cultured on a petri dish. Altinolcek, a PhD student at Uludağ University in the lab of Mustafa Tavasli, is looking for new materials for organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). She plans to use the compound in these crystals as a ligand to form a transition-metal complex. Small amounts of these phosphorescent complexes can be added to OLEDs to allow scientists to control the color of light that the devices produce. In other words, putting different ligands on a transition-metal atom can change its luminescent properties.

Submitted by Nuray Altinolcek

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

The rise of OLED displays

Brighter Organics On Display

Chemistry in Pictures: Industrial art.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

