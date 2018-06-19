Chemistry in Pictures: All that glitters isn’t gold﻿

Duke University’s Phillip Hughes is developing compounds that combine a protein inhibitor with other types of molecules in hopes of selectively targeting tumors for imaging and possibly for destruction. To save money, the group decided to make their own near-infrared fluorescent dyes to connect with the inhibitor. One such compound, the synthetic Cy-7 dye shown, goes from green in solution to a metallic looking gold as the solvent evaporates.
Submitted by Philip Hughes
