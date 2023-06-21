Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

2023 International Chemistry Olympiad team revealed

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 21, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Six smiling high school students stand in front of ACS Education banners.
Credit: Sri Balasubramanian/ACS staff
Sebastian Kumar (from left), Mingwen Duan, Alice Liu, Anurag Sodhi, Phoenix Wu, and Brian Li will represent the US in the 2023 International Chemistry Olympiad.

The team that will represent the US at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held July 16–25 in Zurich, Switzerland, has been announced. The four high school students will compete against teams from around 90 countries.

The 2023 team consists of Mingwen Duan from East Lyme High School in Connecticut, Alice Liu from Marquette High School in Missouri, Anurag Sodhi from Centennial High School in Maryland, and Phoenix Wu from Seven Lakes High School in Texas. The first alternate is Sebastian Kumar from Tesla STEM High School in Washington State. The second alternate is Brian Li from Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Massachusetts.

The team was chosen from the 20 students who participated in the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp, which was held at the University of Maryland, College Park, June 4–17. The best thing about the camp for Sodhi was “meeting different people from across the country who are not only enthusiastic about chemistry but also about problem solving and doing challenging things.” Liu concurs, adding that “I also really enjoyed the lectures and laboratory activities. The experience has just been amazing from start to finish.”

In Zurich, the US students will compete in written and practical exams alongside students from other nations. Wu was also on the US team for the 2022 International Chemistry Olympiad, which was held online. “I am both excited and nervous about the practical portions [in this year’s competition] since that was missing in last year’s International Chemistry Olympiad,” he says.

The students will also have time for sightseeing, to explore Swiss science universities and institutes, to participate in panel discussions about careers and entrepreneurship in chemistry, and to get to know competitors from other nations. “It’ll be similar to camp in that the best part will be getting to meet the other people, except this time it is not from all around the country, it is from around the world,” says Duan.

“I think there is a great chance we will get four gold medals this year,” says Esther Hines, head team mentor from Billerica Memorial High School in Massachusetts. Three additional mentors will accompany the team to Zurich: Joseph Houck from Pennsylvania State University, Laura Serbulea from University of Virginia; and Songwen Xie from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

For more information, visit www.acs.org/olympiad and icho2023.ch.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Team USA announced to participate in International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US brings home medals at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US team selected for 2022 Chemistry Olympiad
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE