Why glass recycling in the US is broken
Americans turn old bottles into new ones at much lower rates than people in other countries. A recent analysis explains why
This covalently connected network remains stable as it catches and releases carbon dioxide, even in the presence of water
They may soon emerge from the shadow of lithium ion to store renewable energy
Americans turn old bottles into new ones at much lower rates than people in other countries. A recent analysis explains why
A projected surge in electric-vehicle sales means that researchers must think about conserving natural resources and addressing battery end-of-life issues
Profi aims to stop infections without drugs, but without clinical trials, questions remain