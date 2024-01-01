Environment

As nuclear waste piles up, scientists seek the best long-term storage solutions
Researchers study and model corrosion in the materials proposed for locking away the hazardous waste
Landfilling retired blades isn’t green or sustainable. Companies are working on ways to reuse the giant structures rather than bury them
Awaiting justice, residents continue to grapple with serious physical and mental health issues
Researchers study and model corrosion in the materials proposed for locking away the hazardous waste
Scientists around the world are working to reduce how much greenhouse gas the ammonia-making process emits
This fast-rising waste stream contains billions of dollars’ worth of metals, and start-ups are seeking efficient, sustainable ways to recover that treasure