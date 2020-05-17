Periodic Graphics

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the chemicals at work when we work out.
May 17, 2020
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how our bodies fight foreign invaders like coronaviruses
April 21, 2020
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into how plant fertilizers make use of the periodic table.
March 22, 2020
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the CBD craze, how the compound works, and how it’s regulated.
February 24, 2020
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores water’s unique behavior when temperatures plummet
January 26, 2020
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning answers questions about Phos-Chek, a fire retardant used to stop forest blazes
November 24, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning supplies the latest on these promising energy-storage devices.
October 27, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning homes in on the chemicals that help the insects protect themselves and communicate.
September 28, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into the chemical methods used to protect our pets from disease-carrying bugs
August 25, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals how sunscreens damage coral reefs.
July 14, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning lists the top five chemical products in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during synthesis.
June 17, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on how the big bang and reactions in stars forged the elements
May 5, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on the parts of the periodic table that make life possible
March 31, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning investigates the efficiency of the masks and what they do and don’t filter out.
February 17, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning compares the ingredients in the two different laundry formulations
January 27, 2019
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning recounts our most-read news and feature stories of the year.
December 5, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates the materials science behind various lighting options
November 19, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning highlights the molecules exploited by the carnivorous plant to lure, catch, and digest its prey
October 14, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning examines the chemistry and impact of cisplatin and its sibling compounds
September 16, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning dives deep into the types of air we need in order to breathe underwater
August 27, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning probes the molecular makeup of the molten rock and gases spewed by volcanoes
July 8, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning wrings all the molecular details out of the popular goo
June 13, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the similarities and differences between the two bath products
May 18, 2018
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what happens (or doesn’t) after you throw those bottles and bags in the recycle bin
April 19, 2018