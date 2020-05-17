Advertisement

Periodic Graphics

A chemistry infographics collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, chemistry educator and author of Compound Interest.

The science of exercise

The science of exercise

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the chemicals at work when we work out.
May 17, 2020
How does immunity work?

How does immunity work?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how our bodies fight foreign invaders like coronaviruses
April 21, 2020
The elements of fertilizers

The elements of fertilizers

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into how plant fertilizers make use of the periodic table.
March 22, 2020
Cannabidiol, medicine from hemp

Cannabidiol, medicine from hemp

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the CBD craze, how the compound works, and how it’s regulated.
February 24, 2020
The chemistry of snow and ice

The chemistry of snow and ice

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores water’s unique behavior when temperatures plummet
January 26, 2020
Suppressing wildfires with chemistry

Suppressing wildfires with chemistry

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning answers questions about Phos-Chek, a fire retardant used to stop forest blazes
November 24, 2019
Metal-air batteries, present and future

Metal-air batteries, present and future

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning supplies the latest on these promising energy-storage devices.
October 27, 2019
Ant venom and pheromones

Ant venom and pheromones

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning homes in on the chemicals that help the insects protect themselves and communicate.
September 28, 2019
Flea and tick treatments for pets

Flea and tick treatments for pets

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into the chemical methods used to protect our pets from disease-carrying bugs
August 25, 2019
Sunscreen and coral reef damage

Sunscreen and coral reef damage

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals how sunscreens damage coral reefs.
July 14, 2019
Environmental impact of industrial reactions

Environmental impact of industrial reactions

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning lists the top five chemical products in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during synthesis.
June 17, 2019
The origins of the elements

The origins of the elements

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on how the big bang and reactions in stars forged the elements
May 5, 2019
Essential elements for humans

Essential elements for humans

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on the parts of the periodic table that make life possible﻿
March 31, 2019
Do air pollution masks work?

Do air pollution masks work?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning investigates the efficiency of the masks and what they do and don’t filter out.
February 17, 2019
Powder versus liquid detergents

Powder versus liquid detergents

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning compares the ingredients in the two different laundry formulations﻿
January 27, 2019
The biggest chemistry news of 2018

The biggest chemistry news of 2018

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning recounts our most-read news and feature stories of the year﻿.
December 5, 2018
Periodic graphics: How different light bulbs work

Periodic graphics: How different light bulbs work

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates the materials science behind various lighting options
November 19, 2018
The chemistry of Venus flytraps

The chemistry of Venus flytraps

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning highlights the molecules exploited by the carnivorous plant to lure, catch, and digest its prey
October 14, 2018
Periodic graphics: Platinum drugs for cancer

Periodic graphics: Platinum drugs for cancer

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning examines the chemistry and impact of cisplatin and its sibling compounds
September 16, 2018
Gases for scuba diving

Gases for scuba diving

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning dives deep into the types of air we need in order to breathe underwater
August 27, 2018
Lava and volcanic gases

Lava and volcanic gases

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning probes the molecular makeup of the molten rock and gases spewed by volcanoes﻿
July 8, 2018
The chemistry of slime

The chemistry of slime

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning wrings all the molecular details out of the popular goo
June 13, 2018
Periodic graphics: Soap versus body wash

Periodic graphics: Soap versus body wash

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the similarities and differences between the two bath products
May 18, 2018
Periodic graphics: How is plastic recycled?

Periodic graphics: How is plastic recycled?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what happens (or doesn’t) after you throw those bottles and bags in the recycle bin
April 19, 2018