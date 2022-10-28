Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett

To see more of Burkett’s chemistry cartoons, go to chemscrapes.net.

Molecular zoo faux pas (Posted October 28, 2022)

Glassware meditation sessions (Posted September 19, 2022)

Molecular road trip (Posted June 28, 2022)

Transition metal apps. (Posted May 23, 2022)

Two flasks walk into a bar (Posted March 21, 2022)

Space-filling invaders (Posted February 7, 2022)

Atomic clock (Posted January 13, 2022)

Glassware doctor (Posted Nov 30, 2021)

Scary campfire stories for sugars (Posted October 28, 2021)

Olympic solubility problems (Posted September 21, 2021)

Museum of chemical horrors (Posted July 16, 2021)

High school chemical literature (Posted June 7, 2021)

Micelle mediator (Posted May 13, 2021)

Polymer déjà vu (Posted April 6, 2021)

Ring stand-up comedy (Posted March 9, 2021)

No one loves an irritant (Posted February 16, 2021)

We updated this cartoon on Feb. 25, 2021, to remove gender stereotypes about dating. In the original cartoon, the molecule on the right had long eyelashes and a drink with an umbrella in it and said, “It’s just not gonna work! All my friends find you very irritating.”

Statin to the rescue (Posted January 19, 2021)

Labware on holiday (Posted December 21, 2020)

State of detergency (Posted November 19, 2020)

Glassware massage therapy (Posted October 12, 2020)

Molecular gym (Posted September 14, 2020)

Electron transport (Posted August 13, 2020)

Unsaturated party crasher (Posted July 16, 2020)

Nucleophilic substitute teacher (Posted June 17, 2020)

Social staggering (Posted May 12, 2020)

Social distancing PSAs for chemists (1 of 4) (Posted April 14, 2020)

Social distancing PSAs for chemists (2 of 4) (Posted April 14, 2020)

Social distancing PSAs for chemists (3of 4) (Posted April 14, 2020)

Social distancing PSAs for chemists (4 of 4) (Posted April 14, 2020)

Glassware bungee (Posted March 10, 2020)

Rebound substitution (Posted February 13, 2020)

Correction

A Facebook reader noted that the mechanism depicted in the original cartoon would probably favor elimination of HBr in the presence of ethoxide. We agree. We updated the cartoon on Feb. 24, 2020, to replace the basic ethoxide with ethanol.

Radiodentistry (Posted January 14, 2020)

Entropic irony (Posted December 12, 2019)

Chemical Goodfellas (Posted November 19, 2019)

Enantiomers go golfing (Posted October 2, 2019)

Lord of the carbons (Posted September 9, 2019)

Electrochemical job interview (Posted August 8, 2019)

Adventures in explosive babysitting (Posted July 12, 2019)

Mole-opoly (Posted June 11, 2019)

The perils of machine learning (Posted May 8, 2019)

Shakespearean photochemistry (Posted April 8, 2019)

Welcome to the influenza club (Posted March 8, 2019)

Cell biologists (Posted February 8, 2019)

Knights of the Periodic Table (Posted January 10, 2019)

Chemical lockup (Posted December 11, 2018)

Biofilms 2: North by Northwestern Blot (Posted November 5, 2018)

Halloween for glassware (Posted October 8, 2018)

A precursor goes shopping (Posted September 10, 2018)

Shakespearean Chemistry: Richard III (Posted August 6, 2018)

Synthetic step tracker (Posted July 8, 2018)

The frustration of a mechanistic director (Posted June 11, 2018)

Gossip from the pharma cuticle industry (Posted May 4, 2018)

The birds and the benzenes (Posted April 11, 2018)

Performance chemicals (Posted March 5, 2018)

Biofilms (posted February 6, 2018)

Interfacebook check-in (posted January 12, 2018)

RuPhos the red-nosed catalyst ligand (posted December 11, 2017)

The plight of the NMR spinner (posted November 6, 2017)

Vampyrex (posted October 5, 2017)

Hydrogen bonding (posted September 8, 2017)

Orbital parking lot (posted August 8, 2017)

The Ion Channel (posted July 7, 2017)

Infrared massage studio (posted June 6, 2017)

Molecular status updates (posted May 4, 2017)

Glassware job woes (posted April 11, 2017)

Molecular nightmares (posted March 8, 2017)

Psychoanalytical chemistry (posted February 8, 2017)

NMRs have goals, too (posted January 25, 2017)