Bench & Cubicle

Musings on working in the chemistry enterprise: An advice column by Chemjobber

Submit your topic or question
Submit your topic or question
 
Want a faculty position? Get ready to wait

Want a faculty position? Get ready to wait

Use this time to prepare for when the academic job market comes back
May 10, 2020
Get ready for a potential chemistry job crisis

Get ready for a potential chemistry job crisis

Whatever COVID-19 does to chemical employment, it’s wise to start preparing your career emergency kit
April 10, 2020
Your new job sucks. Now what?

Your new job sucks. Now what?

Chemjobber on how to keep moving toward your career goals
March 17, 2020
Is it OK to renege on an offer letter?

Is it OK to renege on an offer letter?

Chemjobber on what you shouldn’t accept unless you’re sure you want the job
February 11, 2020
Tapping into your inner focus

Tapping into your inner focus

Chemjobber on how carving out time for intense concentration can help your career
January 15, 2020
How will the US chemistry job market look in 2020?

How will the US chemistry job market look in 2020?

While a recession doesn’t appear imminent, some sectors may experience a slowdown
December 11, 2019
Layoffs on the mind

Layoffs on the mind

Chemjobber on how to not lose your identity in an uncertain economy
November 12, 2019
The art of salary negotiations

The art of salary negotiations

How to not leave money on the table
October 29, 2019
Does taking a vacation stress you out?

Does taking a vacation stress you out?

Chemjobber on the challenges of taking time off
August 20, 2019
What is a chemistry job?

What is a chemistry job?

If you’re looking for a right answer to this question, you’re not going to find it
July 12, 2019
Chemjobber’s mailbag: Business cards, interviewing etiquette, and more

Chemjobber’s mailbag: Business cards, interviewing etiquette, and more

Chemistry blogger answers readers’ questions in this edition of Bench & Cubicle
June 17, 2019
Will robots kill chemistry?

Will robots kill chemistry?

Chemjobber examines how computers and automation are likely to shift chemists’ jobs
April 10, 2019
Chemjobber on heretics in the lab

Chemjobber on heretics in the lab

Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo
March 12, 2019
The ultimate lab partner

The ultimate lab partner

Chemjobber reflects on what being in a relationship while in graduate school taught him
February 13, 2019
Chemjobber on when and how to say no﻿

Chemjobber on when and how to say no﻿

The struggle is real, but the best way to respond is with sincerity
January 16, 2019
Predictions for the US chemistry job market in 2019

Predictions for the US chemistry job market in 2019

Even as signs of a slowdown start to creep in, now is still the best time to look for a new job
December 16, 2018
Jealous of your peers? How to stop comparing yourself to others

Jealous of your peers? How to stop comparing yourself to others

Chemjobber on how to turn your professional envy into a healthy dose of motivation
November 13, 2018
Is your adviser a micromanager? When to take your experiment undercover﻿

Is your adviser a micromanager? When to take your experiment undercover﻿

Chemjobber weighs the pros and cons of doing your science in stealth
October 10, 2018
Catching up with old friends at conferences

Catching up with old friends at conferences

The value of meeting face to face is something that social media just can’t replace
August 17, 2018
The unwritten rules of sharing in the laboratory

The unwritten rules of sharing in the laboratory

Chemjobber on when hoarding chemicals and lab equipment becomes a problem
July 10, 2018
Social media 101 for scientists

Social media 101 for scientists

It’s never too late to start getting connected online
June 12, 2018
Chemjobber’s mailbag

Chemjobber’s mailbag

Chemistry blogger answers reader questions on job hunting, changing grad schools, and more in this edition of Bench & Cubicle
May 16, 2018
What to do when an ill-fated project just won’t die

What to do when an ill-fated project just won’t die

Chemjobber on slaying the zombie project
April 13, 2018