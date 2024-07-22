Quote of the Week

July 22, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 22
Mounting challenges pushed the industry into a downturn
• Take an interactive look at the Global Top 50 with complete data going back to 2007
“There’s no doubt that menthol increases the numbers of smokers.”
Mounting challenges pushed the industry into a downturn
A decades-old shaving product ingredient and a legal loophole helped R.J. Reynolds evade a state ban
Firms seek to harness comprehensive trash-sorting system for chemical production
In the growing field of oncology radiopharmaceuticals, lead-212 is set to compete with actinium-225
Guide details how research labs can comply with the regulation, but some say it needs more specific language
Study identifies two hormones that modulate biting behavior
H5N1 transmission data in new paper reassuring but questions remain around receptor binding assay data