Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 22, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 22

Mounting challenges pushed the industry into a downturn
• Take an interactive look at the Global Top 50 with complete data going back to 2007

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 22
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There’s no doubt that menthol increases the numbers of smokers.”

Sven-Eric Jordt, biochemist, Duke School of Medicine

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical firms for 2024

Mounting challenges pushed the industry into a downturn

How a cigarette maker quietly replaced menthol

A decades-old shaving product ingredient and a legal loophole helped R.J. Reynolds evade a state ban

The Japanese way of recycling waste

Firms seek to harness comprehensive trash-sorting system for chemical production

  • Oncology

    Lead seeks to lead in radiopharma

    In the growing field of oncology radiopharmaceuticals, lead-212 is set to compete with actinium-225

  • Chemical Regulation

    EPA publishes methylene chloride compliance guide

    Guide details how research labs can comply with the regulation, but some say it needs more specific language

  • Biological Chemistry

    Why do mosquitoes seek human blood?

    Study identifies two hormones that modulate biting behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Infectious disease

Can H5N1 bind to human-type receptors? The answer is complicated

H5N1 transmission data in new paper reassuring but questions remain around receptor binding assay data

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The art and science of making and breaking glass

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT