What's That Stuff?

Methylene chloride is the most popular decaffeinating solvent, and some consumers are concerned
August 29, 2024
Tick spit is vital for the bloodsuckers’ success. Characterizing it may hold the key to keeping the parasites at bay
July 28, 2024
No Medusa required
June 14, 2024
These cardboard-and-plastic glasses may seem flimsy, but they keep dangerous reactions from destroying your eyes
March 29, 2024
Originally a niche product for the zero-waste crowd, these pressed powder pills are the latest in a string of popular tooth-cleaning options
July 9, 2023
Light-triggered chemistry opens up a range of nail options
June 4, 2023
Scientists are untangling the chemical secrets of ancient recipes
April 10, 2023
The chemical reaction used to deploy airbags has evolved, but one iteration resulted in massive recalls
November 15, 2022
More involved than milking a cow, making plant beverages requires a lot of science
October 11, 2022
Polyvinyl alcohol provides the pouch for the popular laundry and dishwashing pods
July 29, 2022
Chemistry gives the classic adsorbent material a colorimetric twist and could provide information about your pet’s health
June 28, 2022
With chemical help, wood can withstand the elements. But what exactly is in there, defending against decay?
March 1, 2022
Mixing hydrogen peroxide, oxalate esters, and certain dyes results in some illuminating chemistry
October 19, 2021
UV filters help prevent sunburn and cancer, while other ingredients encourage people to slather sunscreen on their skin
July 21, 2021
Marshmallows are made of only three things, and they come together in a complex chemical dance to make your taste buds sing
April 2, 2021
Infant formula contains all the molecular building blocks a baby needs to grow, but some ingredients have extra benefits
January 3, 2021
More complex than you’d think, dental enamel keeps our teeth intact through a combination of physics and chemistry
October 20, 2020
Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19
March 23, 2020
Although formulations are kept secret among competing athletes, one thing is clear: Fluorinated ingredients are contaminating ski slopes
February 3, 2020
Often overlooked, this lightweight, wispy material is big business
September 22, 2018
Scientists and spirit producers are learning more about the chemistry of the Chinese liquor
August 7, 2018
Innovations in food science continually improve on this classic sweet treat
July 25, 2018
Creams. Wax. Sugar. Lasers. We get to the scientific root of depilation
May 22, 2018
Layers of material and specialized chemistry have always been key to waterproof apparel
April 10, 2018
Carousing with the colorful powder gets wild during the Hindu festival of Holi, but celebrants should take care to play it safe
February 26, 2018
When nature won’t cooperate, people use myriad methods to craft snowscapes for all occasions
January 30, 2018
1 simple molecule holds the key to keeping a tan year-round
January 16, 2018
Easily tailored through chemistry, the vintage material plays a crucial role in applications old and new
November 22, 2017
Chlorine kills microbes in pools, but don’t blame it for your green hair
August 1, 2017
Fireworks have thrilled crowds for centuries; now science is working to make their fallout more environmentally friendly
June 27, 2017
Baseball has a home run conundrum, but experts aren't blaming the balls
June 20, 2017
Polymer scientists play with new formulations to alter ball performance
June 12, 2017
Polymer science reigns supreme on the lanes
February 21, 2017
The tasty mixtures of water, sugar, and electrolytes are useful for elite endurance athletes but probably not for normal fitness fans
February 21, 2017
Hundreds of chemicals make chocolate so delicious, and it was once a currency you could eat
February 7, 2017
The controversial act of adding a little water might help drinkers savor the complex taste of this spirit
January 24, 2017
A million bubbles and hundreds of molecules give this sparkling wine its alluring je ne sais quoi
December 27, 2016
An enzyme used widely to clear up beer haze chops up gluten as well
May 30, 2016
Dug up from the earth, these fungal treats are prized for their heady aroma
September 14, 2015
Researchers ponder how pushing nitrogen into specially brewed coffee imparts a smooth, creamy flavor
August 24, 2015
Many people think that water pipe smoking, a growing trend in the U.S., is a risk-free way to get a nicotine fix
June 22, 2015
These toys are popular in classrooms and on desktops because of their logic-defying properties
March 23, 2015
From silver to lead to plastic, this holiday tree decoration has evolved with the times
December 15, 2014
The popular latte and treat seasoning contains no actual pumpkin, but it boasts plenty of food chemistry
October 20, 2014
Cross-linkers, redox chemistry, or high pH, all in the name of beauty
November 8, 2010
A combination of liquefied propellant and tire sealant helps stranded motorists
October 11, 2010
Pigments, polymers, and reflective spheres help keep you safe on the road
September 6, 2010
A little magnesium dust ignites surprise at birthday parties
August 9, 2010
In most restaurants, horseradish stands in for the real thing
March 22, 2010
Small packets of warmth work through a simple exothermic reaction
January 25, 2010
It's a party for polymer chemistry, all in a can
October 26, 2009
The science behind dual-purpose lenses
April 6, 2009
Layers of light-sensitive dyes, emulsions, and developers combine in one-step photography
March 23, 2009
Carpet's cousin is rooted in relatively simple chemistry
March 2, 2009
Culture and chemistry meet in fragrant plant-based incense
December 22, 2008
Inert gases and electricity combine to generate colored streamers of light
October 27, 2008
The popular drink's less popular, highly processed relative
September 29, 2008
Classic formulas behind chip-free coatings slowly get a makeover
August 11, 2008
Polymeric materials patch up acute and chronic wounds
June 16, 2008
The science that gives clothing a soft feel and fresh scent as it prevents static cling
April 14, 2008
From Plexiglas to silicone hydrogels—the materials that let you see through to the other side
March 17, 2008
A density lesson inspired the Woodstock generation
February 18, 2008
Inactive ingredients in medicines serve multiple functions in drug delivery
January 7, 2008
Pigments tattoo artists use to create body art vary as widely as the designs they create
November 12, 2007
Tiny bits of tacky tape hold together modern life
October 15, 2007
Painters create their art using various formulations of pigments, oils, and other additives
September 24, 2007
Popular confection began as a not-so-sweet treat from trees
August 6, 2007
Getting down to the nitty-gritty of the ubiquitous abrasive
July 23, 2007
Tanning turns raw hide into a useful, durable product
July 9, 2007
Fossilized resin from trees is prized for its use in jewelry and science
March 12, 2007
Bees rely on enzymes to create the world's first ready-to-eat sweetener
February 5, 2007
Charles Macintosh's waterproof-fabric concept, patented more than 180 years ago, is still relevant
June 12, 2006
Brewing beer from cereals relies on a variety of biological, chemical, and physical processes
April 3, 2006
Lubricant keeps car engines from clanging apart, sparks debates on how often it should be changed
March 13, 2006
Dye derived from green henna leaves is used to decorate the body with intricate designs
February 6, 2006
The finer points of physical chemistry and flavor release make this favorite treat so sweet
November 8, 2004
No-calorie sugar substitutes provide options for enjoying the sweet life
June 21, 2004