What's That Stuff?

Show all 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

How does tick spit help the creepy crawlies stick to their hosts? Tick spit is vital for the bloodsuckers’ success. Characterizing it may hold the key to keeping the parasites at bay

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s inside toothpaste tablets, and can they clean your teeth effectively? Originally a niche product for the zero-waste crowd, these pressed powder pills are the latest in a string of popular tooth-cleaning options

What chemicals make airbags inflate, and how have they changed over time? The chemical reaction used to deploy airbags has evolved, but one iteration resulted in massive recalls

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s in marshmallows, and how do the ingredients work together to make ooey-gooey treats? Marshmallows are made of only three things, and they come together in a complex chemical dance to make your taste buds sing

What is infant formula, and how can scientists make it more like human milk? Infant formula contains all the molecular building blocks a baby needs to grow, but some ingredients have extra benefits

What is dental enamel, and how does it protect your teeth? More complex than you’d think, dental enamel keeps our teeth intact through a combination of physics and chemistry

What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free? Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Holi colors, and what gives them such vibrant hues? Carousing with the colorful powder gets wild during the Hindu festival of Holi, but celebrants should take care to play it safe

What’s artificial snow, and how is it made? When nature won’t cooperate, people use myriad methods to craft snowscapes for all occasions

What’s glass, and how are modern-day researchers enhancing its properties? Easily tailored through chemistry, the vintage material plays a crucial role in applications old and new

What’s in fireworks, and what produces those colorful explosions? Fireworks have thrilled crowds for centuries; now science is working to make their fallout more environmentally friendly

ADVERTISEMENT

What are sports drinks, and do regular athletes need them? The tasty mixtures of water, sugar, and electrolytes are useful for elite endurance athletes but probably not for normal fitness fans

What's chocolate, and how does its chemistry inspire such cravings? Hundreds of chemicals make chocolate so delicious, and it was once a currency you could eat

What’s whisky and how do you best enjoy its hundreds of flavor compounds? The controversial act of adding a little water might help drinkers savor the complex taste of this spirit

What’s champagne and how do you preserve its precious fizz? A million bubbles and hundreds of molecules give this sparkling wine its alluring je ne sais quoi

What’s gluten-reduced beer, and can celiac patients drink it? An enzyme used widely to clear up beer haze chops up gluten as well

What’s hookah, and is it healthier than smoking a cigarette? Many people think that water pipe smoking, a growing trend in the U.S., is a risk-free way to get a nicotine fix

What's That Stuff? Magic Sand And Kinetic Sand These toys are popular in classrooms and on desktops because of their logic-defying properties

What Is Tinsel Made Of? From silver to lead to plastic, this holiday tree decoration has evolved with the times

ADVERTISEMENT

Hair Straighteners Cross-linkers, redox chemistry, or high pH, all in the name of beauty

What's that stuff? Fix-A-flat A combination of liquefied propellant and tire sealant helps stranded motorists

What's that stuff? Road Markings Pigments, polymers, and reflective spheres help keep you safe on the road

What’s inside disposable hand warmers? Small packets of warmth work through a simple exothermic reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

What's that stuff? Plasma Globes Inert gases and electricity combine to generate colored streamers of light

What's that stuff? Nail Polish Classic formulas behind chip-free coatings slowly get a makeover

What's that stuff? Liquid Bandages Polymeric materials patch up acute and chronic wounds

What's that stuff? Dryer Sheets The science that gives clothing a soft feel and fresh scent as it prevents static cling

What's that stuff? Contact Lenses From Plexiglas to silicone hydrogels—the materials that let you see through to the other side

What's that stuff? Excipients Inactive ingredients in medicines serve multiple functions in drug delivery

What's that stuff? Tattoo Ink Pigments tattoo artists use to create body art vary as widely as the designs they create

What's that stuff? Adhesive Tape Tiny bits of tacky tape hold together modern life

ADVERTISEMENT

What's that stuff? Oil Paints Painters create their art using various formulations of pigments, oils, and other additives

What's that stuff? Chewing Gum Popular confection began as a not-so-sweet treat from trees

What's that stuff? Sandpaper Getting down to the nitty-gritty of the ubiquitous abrasive

What's that stuff? Leather Tanning turns raw hide into a useful, durable product

What's that stuff? Amber Fossilized resin from trees is prized for its use in jewelry and science

What's that stuff? Honey Bees rely on enzymes to create the world's first ready-to-eat sweetener

What's that stuff? Raincoats Charles Macintosh's waterproof-fabric concept, patented more than 180 years ago, is still relevant

What's that stuff? Beer Brewing beer from cereals relies on a variety of biological, chemical, and physical processes

What's that stuff? Motor Oil Lubricant keeps car engines from clanging apart, sparks debates on how often it should be changed

What's that stuff? Henna Dye derived from green henna leaves is used to decorate the body with intricate designs

Ice Cream The finer points of physical chemistry and flavor release make this favorite treat so sweet

ADVERTISEMENT