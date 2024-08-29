Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

What's That Stuff?

Exploring the chemistry of the materials that surround us

How is coffee decaffeinated, and is it safe to drink?

How is coffee decaffeinated, and is it safe to drink?

Methylene chloride is the most popular decaffeinating solvent, and some consumers are concerned
August 29, 2024
How does tick spit help the creepy crawlies stick to their hosts?

How does tick spit help the creepy crawlies stick to their hosts?

Tick spit is vital for the bloodsuckers’ success. Characterizing it may hold the key to keeping the parasites at bay
July 28, 2024
What is petrified wood, and how does wood turn to stone?

What is petrified wood, and how does wood turn to stone?

No Medusa required
June 14, 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
What are eclipse glasses, and how do they keep your eyes safe during an eclipse?

What are eclipse glasses, and how do they keep your eyes safe during an eclipse?

These cardboard-and-plastic glasses may seem flimsy, but they keep dangerous reactions from destroying your eyes
March 29, 2024
What’s inside toothpaste tablets, and can they clean your teeth effectively?

What’s inside toothpaste tablets, and can they clean your teeth effectively?

Originally a niche product for the zero-waste crowd, these pressed powder pills are the latest in a string of popular tooth-cleaning options
July 9, 2023
What is gel nail polish, and how does it create durable manicures?

What is gel nail polish, and how does it create durable manicures?

Light-triggered chemistry opens up a range of nail options
June 4, 2023
What’s in traditional Chinese herbal medicine, and do its prescriptions work?

What’s in traditional Chinese herbal medicine, and do its prescriptions work?

Scientists are untangling the chemical secrets of ancient recipes
April 10, 2023
What chemicals make airbags inflate, and how have they changed over time?

What chemicals make airbags inflate, and how have they changed over time?

The chemical reaction used to deploy airbags has evolved, but one iteration resulted in massive recalls
November 15, 2022
What’s plant milk, and how do you milk a plant?

What’s plant milk, and how do you milk a plant?

More involved than milking a cow, making plant beverages requires a lot of science
October 11, 2022
What makes dissolving detergent pods hold together, and are they safe for the environment?

What makes dissolving detergent pods hold together, and are they safe for the environment?

Polyvinyl alcohol provides the pouch for the popular laundry and dishwashing pods
July 29, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
What is health-monitoring cat litter, and how does it help detect when your cat is sick?

What is health-monitoring cat litter, and how does it help detect when your cat is sick?

Chemistry gives the classic adsorbent material a colorimetric twist and could provide information about your pet’s health
June 28, 2022
What is pressure-treated lumber, and how does it forestall decay?

What is pressure-treated lumber, and how does it forestall decay?

With chemical help, wood can withstand the elements. But what exactly is in there, defending against decay?
March 1, 2022
What are glow sticks, and what’s the chemical reaction that makes them light up?

What are glow sticks, and what’s the chemical reaction that makes them light up?

Mixing hydrogen peroxide, oxalate esters, and certain dyes results in some illuminating chemistry
October 19, 2021
What’s in sunscreen, and how does it protect your skin from the sun’s rays?

What’s in sunscreen, and how does it protect your skin from the sun’s rays?

UV filters help prevent sunburn and cancer, while other ingredients encourage people to slather sunscreen on their skin
July 21, 2021
What’s in marshmallows, and how do the ingredients work together to make ooey-gooey treats?

What’s in marshmallows, and how do the ingredients work together to make ooey-gooey treats?

Marshmallows are made of only three things, and they come together in a complex chemical dance to make your taste buds sing
April 2, 2021
What is infant formula, and how can scientists make it more like human milk?

What is infant formula, and how can scientists make it more like human milk?

Infant formula contains all the molecular building blocks a baby needs to grow, but some ingredients have extra benefits
January 3, 2021
What is dental enamel, and how does it protect your teeth?

What is dental enamel, and how does it protect your teeth?

More complex than you’d think, dental enamel keeps our teeth intact through a combination of physics and chemistry
October 20, 2020
What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free?

What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free?

Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19
March 23, 2020
What’s ski wax, and how does it help us schuss down the slopes?

What’s ski wax, and how does it help us schuss down the slopes?

Although formulations are kept secret among competing athletes, one thing is clear: Fluorinated ingredients are contaminating ski slopes
February 3, 2020
What’s fiberglass, and how does the delicate material reinforce thousands of products?

What’s fiberglass, and how does the delicate material reinforce thousands of products?

Often overlooked, this lightweight, wispy material is big business
September 22, 2018
What’s baijiu, and where does its unique flavor come from?

What’s baijiu, and where does its unique flavor come from?

Scientists and spirit producers are learning more about the chemistry of the Chinese liquor﻿
August 7, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
What’s ice cream, and why do we scream for it?

What’s ice cream, and why do we scream for it?

Innovations in food science continually improve on this classic sweet treat
July 25, 2018
What are hair removers, and how do they get rid of unwanted fuzz?

What are hair removers, and how do they get rid of unwanted fuzz?

Creams. Wax. Sugar. Lasers. We get to the scientific root of depilation
May 22, 2018
What’s the chemistry that helps raincoats keep us dry and comfortable?

What’s the chemistry that helps raincoats keep us dry and comfortable?

Layers of material and specialized chemistry have always been key to waterproof apparel
April 10, 2018
What are Holi colors, and what gives them such vibrant hues?

What are Holi colors, and what gives them such vibrant hues?

Carousing with the colorful powder gets wild during the Hindu festival of Holi, but celebrants should take care to play it safe
February 26, 2018
What’s artificial snow, and how is it made?

What’s artificial snow, and how is it made?

When nature won’t cooperate, people use myriad methods to craft snowscapes for all occasions
January 30, 2018
What’s sunless tanner, and how does it impart that faux glow?

What’s sunless tanner, and how does it impart that faux glow?

1 simple molecule holds the key to keeping a tan year-round
January 16, 2018
What’s glass, and how are modern-day researchers enhancing its properties?

What’s glass, and how are modern-day researchers enhancing its properties?

Easily tailored through chemistry, the vintage material plays a crucial role in applications old and new
November 22, 2017
What are pool chemicals, and how do they protect swimmers?

What are pool chemicals, and how do they protect swimmers?

Chlorine kills microbes in pools, but don’t blame it for your green hair
August 1, 2017
What’s in fireworks, and what produces those colorful explosions?

What’s in fireworks, and what produces those colorful explosions?

Fireworks have thrilled crowds for centuries; now science is working to make their fallout more environmentally friendly
June 27, 2017
What's in baseballs, and can materials explain a spike in scoring?

What's in baseballs, and can materials explain a spike in scoring?

Baseball has a home run conundrum, but experts aren't blaming the balls
June 20, 2017
What’s inside golf balls, and can chemistry make them fly farther?

What’s inside golf balls, and can chemistry make them fly farther?

Polymer scientists play with new formulations to alter ball performance
June 12, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
What’s in a bowling ball, and how does its chemistry help topple pins?

What’s in a bowling ball, and how does its chemistry help topple pins?

Polymer science reigns supreme on the lanes
February 21, 2017
What are sports drinks, and do regular athletes need them?

What are sports drinks, and do regular athletes need them?

The tasty mixtures of water, sugar, and electrolytes are useful for elite endurance athletes but probably not for normal fitness fans
February 21, 2017
What's chocolate, and how does its chemistry inspire such cravings?

What's chocolate, and how does its chemistry inspire such cravings?

Hundreds of chemicals make chocolate so delicious, and it was once a currency you could eat
February 7, 2017
What’s whisky and how do you best enjoy its hundreds of flavor compounds?

What’s whisky and how do you best enjoy its hundreds of flavor compounds?

The controversial act of adding a little water might help drinkers savor the complex taste of this spirit
January 24, 2017
What’s champagne and how do you preserve its precious fizz?

What’s champagne and how do you preserve its precious fizz?

A million bubbles and hundreds of molecules give this sparkling wine its alluring je ne sais quoi
December 27, 2016
What’s gluten-reduced beer, and can celiac patients drink it?

What’s gluten-reduced beer, and can celiac patients drink it?

An enzyme used widely to clear up beer haze chops up gluten as well
May 30, 2016
What makes truffles so enticing, and are foodies unwittingly enjoying synthetic scents?

What makes truffles so enticing, and are foodies unwittingly enjoying synthetic scents?

Dug up from the earth, these fungal treats are prized for their heady aroma
September 14, 2015
What's nitro cold brew, and why is it so damn delicious?

What's nitro cold brew, and why is it so damn delicious?

Researchers ponder how pushing nitrogen into specially brewed coffee imparts a smooth, creamy flavor
August 24, 2015
What’s hookah, and is it healthier than smoking a cigarette?

What’s hookah, and is it healthier than smoking a cigarette?

Many people think that water pipe smoking, a growing trend in the U.S., is a risk-free way to get a nicotine fix
June 22, 2015
What's That Stuff? Magic Sand And Kinetic Sand

What's That Stuff? Magic Sand And Kinetic Sand

These toys are popular in classrooms and on desktops because of their logic-defying properties
March 23, 2015
What Is Tinsel Made Of?

What Is Tinsel Made Of?

From silver to lead to plastic, this holiday tree decoration has evolved with the times
December 15, 2014
ADVERTISEMENT
What’s pumpkin spice flavor, and why do we fall for it every autumn?

What’s pumpkin spice flavor, and why do we fall for it every autumn?

The popular latte and treat seasoning contains no actual pumpkin, but it boasts plenty of food chemistry
October 20, 2014
Hair Straighteners

Hair Straighteners

Cross-linkers, redox chemistry, or high pH, all in the name of beauty
November 8, 2010
What's that stuff? Fix-A-flat

What's that stuff? Fix-A-flat

A combination of liquefied propellant and tire sealant helps stranded motorists
October 11, 2010
What's that stuff? Road Markings

What's that stuff? Road Markings

Pigments, polymers, and reflective spheres help keep you safe on the road
September 6, 2010
Why are trick candle flames so impossible to blow out?

Why are trick candle flames so impossible to blow out?

A little magnesium dust ignites surprise at birthday parties
August 9, 2010
What's wasabi, and is your fiery buzz legit?

What's wasabi, and is your fiery buzz legit?

In most restaurants, horseradish stands in for the real thing
March 22, 2010
What’s inside disposable hand warmers?

What’s inside disposable hand warmers?

Small packets of warmth work through a simple exothermic reaction
January 25, 2010
What’s Silly String, and why is it so sticky and light?

What’s Silly String, and why is it so sticky and light?

It's a party for polymer chemistry, all in a can
October 26, 2009
What's that stuff? Self-Darkening Eyeglasses

What's that stuff? Self-Darkening Eyeglasses

The science behind dual-purpose lenses
April 6, 2009
What's that stuff? Instant Film

What's that stuff? Instant Film

Layers of light-sensitive dyes, emulsions, and developers combine in one-step photography
March 23, 2009
What's that stuff? Synthetic Grass

What's that stuff? Synthetic Grass

Carpet's cousin is rooted in relatively simple chemistry
March 2, 2009
ADVERTISEMENT
What are frankincense and myrrh and why is their smell so mystical?

What are frankincense and myrrh and why is their smell so mystical?

Culture and chemistry meet in fragrant plant-based incense
December 22, 2008
What's that stuff? Plasma Globes

What's that stuff? Plasma Globes

Inert gases and electricity combine to generate colored streamers of light
October 27, 2008
What's that stuff? Instant Coffee

What's that stuff? Instant Coffee

The popular drink's less popular, highly processed relative
September 29, 2008
What's that stuff? Nail Polish

What's that stuff? Nail Polish

Classic formulas behind chip-free coatings slowly get a makeover
August 11, 2008
What's that stuff? Liquid Bandages

What's that stuff? Liquid Bandages

Polymeric materials patch up acute and chronic wounds
June 16, 2008
What's that stuff? Dryer Sheets

What's that stuff? Dryer Sheets

The science that gives clothing a soft feel and fresh scent as it prevents static cling
April 14, 2008
What's that stuff? Contact Lenses

What's that stuff? Contact Lenses

From Plexiglas to silicone hydrogels—the materials that let you see through to the other side
March 17, 2008
What's that stuff? Lava Lamps

What's that stuff? Lava Lamps

A density lesson inspired the Woodstock generation
February 18, 2008
What's that stuff? Excipients

What's that stuff? Excipients

Inactive ingredients in medicines serve multiple functions in drug delivery
January 7, 2008
What's that stuff? Tattoo Ink

What's that stuff? Tattoo Ink

Pigments tattoo artists use to create body art vary as widely as the designs they create
November 12, 2007
What's that stuff? Adhesive Tape

What's that stuff? Adhesive Tape

Tiny bits of tacky tape hold together modern life
October 15, 2007
ADVERTISEMENT
What's that stuff? Oil Paints

What's that stuff? Oil Paints

Painters create their art using various formulations of pigments, oils, and other additives
September 24, 2007
What's that stuff? Chewing Gum

What's that stuff? Chewing Gum

Popular confection began as a not-so-sweet treat from trees
August 6, 2007
What's that stuff? Sandpaper

What's that stuff? Sandpaper

Getting down to the nitty-gritty of the ubiquitous abrasive
July 23, 2007
What's that stuff? Leather

What's that stuff? Leather

Tanning turns raw hide into a useful, durable product
July 9, 2007
What's that stuff? Amber

What's that stuff? Amber

Fossilized resin from trees is prized for its use in jewelry and science
March 12, 2007
What's that stuff? Honey

What's that stuff? Honey

Bees rely on enzymes to create the world's first ready-to-eat sweetener
February 5, 2007
What's that stuff? Raincoats

What's that stuff? Raincoats

Charles Macintosh's waterproof-fabric concept, patented more than 180 years ago, is still relevant
June 12, 2006
What's that stuff? Beer

What's that stuff? Beer

Brewing beer from cereals relies on a variety of biological, chemical, and physical processes
April 3, 2006
What's that stuff? Motor Oil

What's that stuff? Motor Oil

Lubricant keeps car engines from clanging apart, sparks debates on how often it should be changed
March 13, 2006
What's that stuff? Henna

What's that stuff? Henna

Dye derived from green henna leaves is used to decorate the body with intricate designs
February 6, 2006
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

The finer points of physical chemistry and flavor release make this favorite treat so sweet
November 8, 2004
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners

No-calorie sugar substitutes provide options for enjoying the sweet life
June 21, 2004